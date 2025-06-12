© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

From grove to glass: Celéste Walls on the story of Florida orange juice

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published June 12, 2025 at 10:15 AM EDT
An old black-and-white photo of a truck on the left and two men picking oranges next to large trees on the right

Walls, with the Florida Department of Citrus in Bartow, explains how drinking the beverage can help you beat the summer heat.

Listen to the episode

Orange juice is Florida’s official beverage. But you probably didn’t need us to tell you that.

Ever since the Spanish introduced citrus to Florida in the late 15th century, orange juice has been synonymous with the Sunshine State. In fact, nearly all of Florida’s orange crop is used for juice.

But how much OJ are people actually drinking these days? And how can growers combat citrus greening — a disease that destroys the fruit?

For answers, we turned to Celéste Walls, spokeswoman for the Bartow-based Florida Department of Citrus. In this conversation, Celéste explains the role of Florida orange juice in American history, gives an update on the current state of Florida’s orange juice industry and suggests ways to cook with the Sunshine State’s favorite drink.
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
