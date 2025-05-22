© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

How to host a summertime plant and seed swap: Tips from gardening expert Ginain Grayes

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:31 AM EDT
Two women smiling into the camera, holding sangrias with a refrigerator in the background

She shares why summertime is ideal for trading edible plant cuttings and seeds.

Listen to the episode

As we say every week, this podcast celebrates cuisine and community in the Sunshine State. A fun way to foster community is to host a plant and seed swap. Not only will you get to know your neighbors, but you’ll come away with seeds and cuttings for your edible garden.

Hosting the event doesn’t have to be intimidating or time-consuming. Here to show us the ropes is Ginain Grayes, founder of Cook Pray Slay, where she shares recipes, gardening advice and lifestyle tips. She also hosts the Cook the Garden podcast. Ginain has organized several plant and seed swaps for her neighborhood.

Dalia visited Ginain at her home in Riverview. As they sat at her dining room table sipping homemade Hibiscus Lime Refreshers, Ginain shared why summer is the perfect time to host a plant and seed swap. In this conversation, she also offers tips for organizing your own event, suggests vegetables that grow well in the summer heat and explains how to use the warmer months to prep your garden for Florida’s next big growing season.

To get Ginain’s digital Host Your Own Plant & Seed Swap Guide, click here.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastGardening
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
  1. Author Craig Pittman on quirky — and hilarious — Florida food stories
  2. Afro-Cuban history is on the menu at Soul de Cuba Cafe in Tampa
  3. Pure Vegan Cakes CEO Sira Garib on baking Tabitha Brown’s birthday cake and showing up for herself
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now