How to host a summertime plant and seed swap: Tips from gardening expert Ginain Grayes

As we say every week, this podcast celebrates cuisine and community in the Sunshine State. A fun way to foster community is to host a plant and seed swap. Not only will you get to know your neighbors, but you’ll come away with seeds and cuttings for your edible garden.

Hosting the event doesn’t have to be intimidating or time-consuming. Here to show us the ropes is Ginain Grayes, founder of Cook Pray Slay, where she shares recipes, gardening advice and lifestyle tips. She also hosts the Cook the Garden podcast. Ginain has organized several plant and seed swaps for her neighborhood.

Dalia visited Ginain at her home in Riverview. As they sat at her dining room table sipping homemade Hibiscus Lime Refreshers, Ginain shared why summer is the perfect time to host a plant and seed swap. In this conversation, she also offers tips for organizing your own event, suggests vegetables that grow well in the summer heat and explains how to use the warmer months to prep your garden for Florida’s next big growing season.

To get Ginain’s digital Host Your Own Plant & Seed Swap Guide, click here.