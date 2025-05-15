Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Author Craig Pittman on quirky — and hilarious — Florida food stories
Craig Pittman writes about the quirkier side of Florida, and many of these stranger-than-fiction tales involve food.
Pizza fraud, fried mullet masquerading as a bird and produce used as weapons. For Craig Pittman, it’s all in a day’s work.
Craig is a journalist and author of several books about the quirky side of our state. His latest is Welcome to Florida—or, for short, WTF. He also co-hosts a podcast of the same name.
Many of these stranger-than-fiction stories involve food, so we invited Craig on the pod to share a few of his favorite epicurean anecdotes. A Florida native known for wearing tropical-themed shirts, Craig explains how his interest in quirky news stories started in childhood. He also shares his favorite under-the-radar eateries around the state.
To subscribe to Craig’s Oh, Florida! Newsletter, click here.