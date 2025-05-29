© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Francis Lam on 'The Splendid Table,' his dream guest and the Florida foods he's eager to try

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:01 AM EDT
Man in a blue shirt smiling, wearing headphones and sitting behind a radio microphone

Ahead of the show's sold-out live taping at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center, Lam talks about about the how his Chinese-American upbringing helped him learn to talk about food on the radio.

Listen to the episode

It’s one thing to cook food. But talking about food on the radio takes a lot more than knife skills. And Francis Lam does it so well.

Lam is a food writer, cookbook editor and host of the popular public radio program The Splendid Table. On June 1, he’ll be at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center for a sold-out live taping of the show.

Ahead of his visit to Florida, Francis chatted with Dalia Colón from his hometown of New York City, where he lives and works. In this conversation, Francis shared how his Chinese-American upbringing helped him learn to talk about food on the radio, the Florida foods he’s most excited to try and his dream Splendid Table guest—a name that might surprise you.

Thanks to The Zest’s brand manager, Alexandria Ebron, for suggesting this episode. If you have an idea for a Zest guest, email info@thezestpodcast.com.
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
