Manslaughter charges are filed against a former Okaloosa deputy who killed Roger Fortson

A former Okaloosa sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an Air Force Senior Airman in his own home has been indicted on manslaughter charges.

Former deputy Eddie Duran shot Airman Roger Fortson multiple times in May after Fortson opened the door of his Fort Walton Beach apartment while holding a gun in his hand that was pointed toward the ground.

Duran was responding to a call of a domestic dispute from the apartment complex and came knocking on Fortson’s door. The Airman was alone at the time.

“This decision marks the first step towards justice for the family of Roger Fortson,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump in a statement. Crump is representing Fortson’s family.

“Nothing can ever bring Roger back, and our fight is far from over, but we are hopeful that this arrest and these charges will result in real justice for the Fortson family. Let this be a reminder to law enforcement officers everywhere that they swore a solemn oath to protect and defend, and their actions have consequences, especially when it results in the loss of life.”

In a statement announcing Duran’s indictment and charges, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said, “We continue to wish Mr. Fortson’s family comfort and peace, as the former deputy’s criminal case proceeds. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has been fully accountable and transparent in its compliance with statutory requirements, providing numerous public statements, making accessible the available body-worn camera footage and other related records, meeting with Mr. Forston’s family and legal counsel, and communicating openly with the U.S. Air Force and our community at-large.”

The Department adds, “We stand by our decision to terminate Mr. Duran as a result of the administrative internal affairs investigation that found his use of force was not objectively reasonable.”

It’s not known when or whether Duran will turn himself in.

