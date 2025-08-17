FWC to review manatee protection zones in Indian River County

For the first time in over three decades, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reviewing the manatee protection zones in Indian River County. The review could lead to changes in how boaters interact with local waterways to better protect manatees.

The FWC follows a formal process to assess and amend manatee protection rules. The process begins with an evaluation of factors like manatee use, boating activity, and waterway conditions to determine if changes are necessary. If a change is proposed, FWC notifies the affected county, which then has 60 days to form a Local Rule Review Committee (LRRC). This committee reviews the proposal and provides feedback for the FWC to consider in a public meeting. After gathering public input, the FWC Commissioners decide whether to adopt the proposed rule changes. New regulations, once adopted, are enforced 20 days later with posted signage.

"FWC is in the early stages of the review and rulemaking process and expect to take any proposed changes to a 2026 FWC Commission Meeting," said Lisa Thompson, FWC communications specialist. "Several zones throughout the county have been identified where changes may be warranted (both an increase or a decrease in manatee protections), and input received from the local community will aid staff in developing a proposal."

One of the main areas of focus will be changes to boating speed limits in different zones across the county. Some areas of the lagoon, which previously had no speed limits, may see new restrictions, while others could see relaxed limits.

Zones are primarily categorized in four distinct ways:

No Entry Zone: No boats allowed, unless for private residences or docks.

Idle Speed Zone: Boats must travel at the slowest speed while maintaining steerage, between 2-5 mph.

Slow Speed Zone: Boats must travel off-plane to minimize wake, between 5-7 mph.

30 MPH Zone: Typically located within the Intracoastal Waterway Channel and inlet channels.

A 14-member Local Rule Review Committee will be formed to provide input on the proposed changes. The committee will be evenly split between waterway users, both recreational and business-related, and environmental advocates focused on manatee protection. Each of the five county commissioners will appoint two members, while county staff will select four additional committee members from a pool of applicants.

"The Florida Manatee Management Plan, approved in 2007, requires periodic reviews of existing Manatee Protection Zones to identify necessary adjustments. These zones, established under the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act, use data to minimize boating-related manatee injuries in areas frequented by manatees," Thompson said. "The manatee protection rule for Indian River was adopted in 1992 and a countywide review has not occurred since adoption."

Public input will be accepted throughout the review process. Comments can be submitted in writing to ManateeRuleComments@MyFWC.com, and related documents will be available on MyFWC.com in the coming weeks.

You can apply for the LRRC on the county website at https://indianriver.gov/news_detail_T23_R403.php.

