Florida AG Moody sues the DOJ over its investigation into Trump's assassination attempt

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
/
FR121174 AP
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Moody argues the state has a right to investigate the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Florida is suing the federal government over a Justice Department decision to block the state from investigating a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody argued the state has a right to investigate given the attempt happened at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course, located about 20 miles north of Mar-a-Lago.

“It is very common for state investigators, state prosecutors, to work with our federal prosecutors and federal agencies, on dual tracks with different purposes," Moody said after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Sept. 17 to launch a state-level investigation.

Moody’s lawsuit against Attorney General Merrick Garland stems around a federal law that she says bars Florida from getting involved in the Justice Department’s investigation.

She alleges in her 18-page complaint that this violates the 10th Amendment, which protects state governments from federal overreach.

"Almost immediately, however, federal officials began taking steps to halt the State's investigation," Moody wrote.

Law enforcement officials work at the scene of the Trump International Golf Club in the aftermath of the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
Law enforcement officials work at the scene of the Trump International Golf Club in the aftermath of the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

“In conversations with federal officials and in subsequent correspondence, these officials have stated that Florida may not conduct its own investigation, may not interview witnesses, and may only cooperate with the federal government’s investigation."

The Florida attorney is asking for a federal judge to rule the Justice Department’s actions as unconstitutional.

Adrian Andrews
