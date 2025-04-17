© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Active shooter reported on Florida State University's campus, authorities say

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published April 17, 2025 at 12:50 PM EDT
Andrew Sentipal
/
stock.adobe.com

FSU reported an active shooter on its campus Wednesday around noon.

  • Florida State University Police have responded to an active shooter call Thursday at the University's Student Union.
  • Police are on the scene.
  • Authorities have instructed FSU students, faculty, and staff to lock and stay away from all doors and windows.

ORIGINAL
An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.

No further details about the shooting are available at this moment.

Copyright 2025 WFSU

Tags
Courts / Law PoliceFlorida State University
Adrian Andrews
[Copyright 2024 WFSU]
Related Stories
  1. Pulse shooting survivors and victims' families to visit inside site
  2. New College drops marketing director after charges of 'exposing sexual organs'
  3. Jacksonville University cuts music and theater programs and lays off 40 faculty members
  4. Lawmakers want a nationwide private school voucher program like Florida's
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now