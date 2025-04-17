Active shooter reported on Florida State University's campus, authorities say

Florida State University Police have responded to an active shooter call Thursday at the University's Student Union.

Police are on the scene.

Authorities have instructed FSU students, faculty, and staff to lock and stay away from all doors and windows.

ORIGINAL

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.

No further details about the shooting are available at this moment.

Copyright 2025 WFSU