New College drops marketing director after charges of 'exposing sexual organs'

New College of Florida dismissed its director of marketing, Fred Piccolo, Jr., on Wednesday after the Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested the 47-year-old on charges of "exposure of sexual organs."

"Fred Piccolo is no longer employed by the college," said an unsigned email from the communications department at New College, in response to a request for comment.

Piccolo faces similar charges in three other incidents that happened in Sarasota County several months ago.

The details of his Manatee County arrest were not clear. The sheriff's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Piccolo remained in custody following the arrest, but was released on Wednesday, according to police documents.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy A mug shot of Piccolo, 47, who was arrested on April 15, 2025 in Manatee County

The incident comes just days after New College was embroiled in controversy over a planned talk by comedian and actor Russell Brand, who faces sexual assault and rape charges in the United Kingdom. New College said it decided to "shift" the event to a later date.

Police records show Piccolo was arrested three other times for similar incidents in Sarasota, including being naked inside a department store.

The Sarasota Herald Tribune says he faces a trial by jury next month on the Sarasota charges.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Piccolo was accused in 2022 "of sending “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate, and grossly offensive” text messages to Florida Rep. Jackie Toledo while working as her campaign manager."

He denied the accusation and a lawsuit was later dropped.

Piccolo's past jobs include working as a spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, and for Richard Corcoran when he was House speaker and at the Florida Department of Education. Corcoran is currently the president of New College.

Fred Piccolo Jr.'s father, Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, denied any political influence last year, when asked if his son's ties to Corcoran or DeSantis influenced his attempt to sell airport land to New College.

The FAA later blocked that deal, saying it was not in the airport's best interest.