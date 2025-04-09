New College of Florida reschedules talk with Russell Brand days after rape, sexual assault charges

New College of Florida is rescheduling its conversation with comedian Russell Brand days after the celebrity was charged with rape and sexual assault in the U.K.

The conversation on free speech, censorship and cultural power was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 12. It was part of the Socratic Stage Dialogue Series, which the college says "seeks to advance civil discourse through open discussion on public policy issues."

According to a release, the decision to reschedule "follows changes in event logistics, including the unavailability of the previously planned venue, the Sarasota Opera House." Because of this, the event had been moved to a smaller on-campus theater with no tickets available for general access.

ALSO READ: Comedian Russell Brand is charged with rape and assault in U.K.

Following a conversation with Brand's team, the college said everyone involved agreed to move the event to a later date to allow for more access and engagement.

"While the conversation remains important, and possibly never more relevant, it is clear the current media climate is a distraction from the deeper purpose of the event — to explore free speech and civil discourse through open dialogue," New College wrote.

The New College statement makes no mention of the allegations against Brand.

The Associated Press reported on April 4 that the comedian, actor and right-wing podcaster was charged with rape and sexual assault following an 18-month investigation stemming from assault allegations from four women.

The alleged incidents took place between 1999 and 2005, and were published in Sept. 2023 by British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times.

London's Metropolitan Police force said Brand faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault.

He denied the allegations, saying in a video on the social media platform X that he has "never engaged in non-consensual activity."

At least one group had announced a planned protest of Brand's appearance.

New College of Florida Director of Public Policy Events, Alexandra Nicole Islas, said in the statement that they "look forward to welcoming Brand to the campus at a future date under conditions that allow for thoughtful and topical engagement from both the public and our academic community."

"At New College, we remain committed to creating spaces for honest and often challenging conversations. Free speech is not a performance — it's a principle," Islas said. "While we continue to support the intention behind this event, we also recognize that timing and context matter."

New College said that details about the rescheduled event will be shared through official college communication channels. A new date has yet to be announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.