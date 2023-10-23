© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida gas prices dip to their lowest levels since March

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT
Gas pump in the distance
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
AAA says the average price is $3.22 a gallon. That's 11 cents lower than the previous week, and down 47 cents in just over a month.

Gas prices continue to fall across Florida.

According to a news release from AAA, the average price of an unleaded gallon of gas as of Monday was $3.22 cents a gallon.

That's 11 cents lower than the previous week, and down 47 cents in just over a month.

It's also the lowest average since early March.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, credits the drop to reduced demand, and a switch to a winter blend.

"Gas prices are still falling on the momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline," Jenkins said in the release. "However, this downward momentum may not continue, now that oil and gasoline futures prices logged a second consecutive week of gains."

Those gains, according to the release, can be attributed to ongoing concerns over war between Israel and Hamas.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.16 a gallon on average.

Carl Lisciandrello
