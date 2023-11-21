Adopt a pet for free at Pinellas County Animal Services during renovations

Pinellas County residents will soon be able to adopt pets for free.

It's an effort to free up space at Pinellas County Animal Services as the Largo shelter begins a yearlong $3.5 million renovation beginning in mid-December.

The Penny for Pinellas-funded project will add air conditioning, strengthen the building to withstand a Category 4 hurricane and improve kennel space.

The construction will reduce shelter capacity by about two-thirds at the facility, 12450 Ulmerton Road.

Residents can also help by fostering an animal.

Click here to see animals available for adoption.

To learn more about adopting or registering to foster an animal, call (727) 582-2600.