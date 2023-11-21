© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Adopt a pet for free at Pinellas County Animal Services during renovations

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST
Pinellas County Animal Services must reduce animal capacity during a yearlong renovation project at its Largo shelter.
PInellas County Animal Services
The shelter in Largo must reduce its animal population while underdoing major construction projects, which begin in mid-December.

Pinellas County residents will soon be able to adopt pets for free.

It's an effort to free up space at Pinellas County Animal Services as the Largo shelter begins a yearlong $3.5 million renovation beginning in mid-December.

The Penny for Pinellas-funded project will add air conditioning, strengthen the building to withstand a Category 4 hurricane and improve kennel space.

The construction will reduce shelter capacity by about two-thirds at the facility, 12450 Ulmerton Road.

Residents can also help by fostering an animal.

Click here to see animals available for adoption.

To learn more about adopting or registering to foster an animal, call (727) 582-2600.
