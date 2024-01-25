Were you outbid by an investor while trying to buy a home?

Investors are buying more single-family homes than ever before.

The share of investor-bought homes has climbed from 7 percent in 1999 to more than 25 percent in 2023 -- a two-decade high, according to data firm CoreLogic.

The data shows mega investors, or companies that own more than 1,000 properties, are most active in areas like the Tampa metro, where home prices are increasing.

With cash offers, investors can readily outbid buyers looking to purchase a single-family home.

So, WUSF wants to know: Has investor competition changed your home buying experience in the greater Tampa Bay region?

We want to hear from you. Your responses may be used in a feature series about housing in the area.