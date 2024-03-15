© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
A second Trader Joe's is coming to Pinellas County

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published March 15, 2024 at 11:36 AM EDT
An empty storefront in a shopping mall plaza in Palm Harbor.
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
The new Trader Joe's in Palm Harbor is set to open in the old Stein Mart location on U.S. 19 N.

The Trader Joe's website lists the new location as "Clearwater," but the address is actually in Palm Harbor.

Trader Joe’s posted on its website this week that a new location is coming to the greater Tampa Bay region.

The grocery chain plans to open its latest store in the old Stein Mart building in the Highland Lakes Plaza at 33591 U.S. Highway 19 N. in Palm Harbor.

According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, while the specific date is still unknown, Trader Joe’s plans to open the location in 2024.

Trader Joe’s has a handful of other locations locally, including St. Petersburg, Tampa, Sarasota and Bradenton.
