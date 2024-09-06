How the city of Tampa is reducing barriers to homeownership

Jacqueline Knox surveys her back yard on a dewy summer morning. Talking over the sound of roosters that roam her East Tampa neighborhood, she describes what being a homeowner means to her.

“Land. A piece of dirt that I own, that I will be able to share with family, friends. [It’s] something that I look forward to,” she said.

For a long time, Knox said the dream of homeownership felt out of reach for her.

As a Black woman and a single parent living in Tampa, she said it was difficult to afford stable housing despite working full time. There were times when her family had to sleep in the car. She said saving money for future expenses, like a down payment on a house, was out of the question.

“A lot of times the reality of your dream becoming true – in my shoes – was slim to none,” she said.

In April, Knox closed on her first home through the city of Tampa’s Dare to Own the Dream program . She is one of 285 Tampa residents since 2018 who became a first-time homebuyer using the program, according to city housing records.

A powerful tool for first-time homebuyers in Tampa

The Dare program is one of two strategies the city of Tampa is using to reduce barriers to homeownership, bolster the supply of affordable homes and give local homebuyers an edge against corporate investors in the market.

The other part of the city’s strategy – its infill housing initiative – is to partner with public and private developers to build affordable homes on city-owned lots that are off limits to investor purchase. It’s also one way that the city is chipping away at a goal of providing 10,000 affordable homes for working families by the end of 2027, a frequent talking point of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Like in many U.S. cities, Tampa’s single-family housing market has seen a recent influx of corporate investors , who often flip the homes to resell at a higher price or convert them into long-term rentals. This often sidelines traditional would-be buyers, drives up prices and reduces affordability. The hotbeds for this activity are in predominantly Black neighborhoods, including East Tampa, Ybor city and West Tampa, according to a recent WUSF analysis of property records .

When the city of Tampa’s Dare and infill programs are used together, Tampa realtor Kristin Washington said that it's become an especially effective tool for first-time homebuyers who are Black.

Of the nearly 46 Tampa residents who used the Dare and infill housing programs together, more than a third of buyers were Black, according to data from 2018 to 2024. Of this group, 69% bought homes in predominantly Black neighborhoods, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The pair of initiatives is not designed to exclusively help first-time homebuyers who are Black. As mandated by the Fair Housing Act , eligibility for the city of Tampa’s Dare program is based on income guidelines and is not limited to certain racial groups.

Still, housing experts say the programs are improving homeownership rates among Black residents in Tampa, which lagged by around 27% in 2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

“Black homeownership, for the longest [time], in our minds has not been achievable,” Washington said. “I have seen this program bridge the gap. I've seen the success stories. And that's why I'm so [in]vested.”



How it works

The Dare program offers closing cost assistance and forgivable down payment loans to income-eligible homebuyers. Since 2018, the program has mobilized the efforts of six local nonprofits; over one hundred lenders, realtors and housing counselors; and at least a dozen affordable housing developers.

Frank Cornier is the CEO of Tampa Bay Neighborhood Housing Services. It’s one of four nonprofits and certified housing counseling agencies that currently partner with the city’s Dare program.

He said that the city benefits from its willingness to partner with community-based organizations that have worked to earn the trust of Tampa’s Black and Latino residents.

Cornier added that the Dare program is not a new concept. The City of Tampa has offered similar programs in the past that went by different names. What sets the city’s current efforts apart is their creativity in layering public funds and collaboration with local partners.

“What the city of Tampa is doing is… using all of the tools that are available at its disposal to help low- to moderate-income families become homeowners. I think that the city of Tampa is really progressive in their approach,” he said.

The Dare program is currently funded through state and federal housing grants, including the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program, or SHIP dollars, and the Home Investment Partnerships Program, a federal block grant issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to city records.

Homebuyers who earn up to 140% of the area’s median income , no more than $93,660 a year as a single person in Tampa, are eligible for up to $40,000 in down payment assistance toward a home that costs up to $350,000, according to the latest guidelines . Enrollees must first complete a homebuying education course with one of the four nonprofits that partner with the city.

On average, Tampa residents who closed on a home through the Dare program, between 2018 and 2024, received $23,844 in down payment assistance to put toward a home listed for $206,360. The median amount put down by buyers was $2,834, according to an analysis of city housing records.

When the Dare program, primarily a financing instrument, works together with the city’s infill housing initiative, data shows it creates new opportunities for Black homeownership.



Systemic barriers to Black homeownership in Tampa

That’s important considering the systemic barriers to Black homeownership that have existed in Tampa, going back decades, according to local historian Rodney Kite-Powell, director of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Like in many U.S. cities, residents in Tampa’s predominantly Black neighborhoods have been routinely displaced in favor of new infrastructure like highways, and discriminated against by unfair zoning and lending practices. More than 70 years of Tampa’s inequitable planning and zoning practices were recently detailed in a 2021 non-discrimination and equity report published by Plan Hillsborough, an agency that makes recommendations to county planning commissions.

Kite-Powell said one example is the construction of Interstate-275 that cuts through the Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights neighborhoods, splitting up tight-knit Black communities.

“Looking at things like the interstate highway systems and large-scale federal dollar projects or large-scale state dollar projects, when they need big chunks of land. It's those people who have the least economic power and the least political power that are generally targeted to have their land taken away,” he said.

Around the same time, in the early 1900s, it was common for deed restrictions and other restrictive covenants to prohibit property from being “sold or rented to African Americans, and often included other racial and ethnic minorities,” according to the Hillsborough equity report . In Tampa neighborhoods where Black residents were permitted to own property, residents were often denied home loans due to discriminatory lending practices.

While many of these practices are outlawed today, they had long-lasting negative impacts on Black homebuyers in Tampa. Kite-Powell said that racist zoning and planning policies hurt Black residents' ability to purchase homes, establish credit and securely pass down property to heirs.

These repercussions are compounded by new challenges to homeownership today.

In July, the average home price in Hillsborough County was $400,000, which steadily increased from $325,000 in 2021, according to the latest data from Redfin . With a renewed investor interest, many predominantly Black neighborhoods in Tampa are becoming vulnerable to gentrification.

“The way to… protect against forces like gentrification… [is to] maintain ownership of your home…That allows you then to pass that home down to the next generation,” Kite-Powell said.



Building back trust

Knox said she was wary, at first, to rely on a government program to help her buy a house.

She said she grew up watching how Black neighborhoods in Tampa were often built through by the highways, or cleared out to create new public housing projects, but very rarely built up for the Black community to stay.

She said this has created a lot of distrust of public assistance programs among Black residents in Tampa.

“The mental thought behind public programs…in the Black community is: It’s a trap.”

In her experience, Knox said she often had to choose between working full time or taking a promotion at work, and qualifying for public assistance that was designed to help low-income households.

“I can’t have a job that’s going to pay me enough money and still be able to get benefits. It’s either or. You can’t have both.”

This conundrum is because maximum income requirements for public assistance programs are often based off of the federal poverty line, a measurement that has not been updated since the 1960s.

“There’s a difference between affordability and approvability." CEO of Solita's House Aidza Antonio-Thomas

As many economic advocacy groups, like United for ALICE , which proposes a new measurement for cost of living, have pointed out, the federal poverty line notoriously undercounts families facing financial hardship and forces many low- to moderate-income households to make decisions between earning more money and qualifying for public assistance. That’s especially true as the cost of basic needs, especially housing, have outpaced wages. In the 1960s, the federal poverty line was based on the cost of food, whereas now the cost of housing consumes a larger part of our income.

Despite her disappointment in public assistance programs in the past, Knox enrolled in the Dare program last year after hearing about it at church.

“When, collectively, you have a village that comes together, a lot can be accomplished,” Knox said.

While the program worked for her, Knox said that no program is perfect.



It’s not a silver bullet

Housing experts in Tampa have raised questions about whether the Dare program can keep pace with the record growth and influx of new development.

Aidza Antonio-Thomas, CEO of Solita’s House, one of four local nonprofits that partners with the Dare program, said she is unsure if the program will remain a sustainable homebuying solution for Tampa’s low- to moderate-income families.

Under its current structure, qualifying homebuyers can put their homebuying assistance toward a home that costs up to $350,000, according to the city website. That cap has already increased once from $300,000, she said.

Outside of down-payment and closing costs, Antonio-Thomas said there are additional expenses, like insurance rates and property taxes, that are increasing in Florida.

“There’s a difference between affordability and approvability,” she said.

Although homes may become more affordable in terms of cost, potential home buyers must still meet qualifications to be approved for a mortgage — those include tangibles like sustainable income and eligible credit scores. Between 2018 and 2024, the number of canceled home contracts through the Dare program increased from 9% to 15%, according to an analysis of city records.

There’s also been concern over which lots the city of Tampa assigns to developers. In 2018, during the first phase of development through the city of Tampa’s infill housing program, officials were criticized for granting around 75 lots to a single builder, Domain Homes.

A source who closely followed the first phase of the city’s infill process, and asked to remain anonymous, said that Domain Homes was building three or four market-rate homes adjacent to every city-owned lot it was awarded. Critics said this practice went against the intended goal of the infill housing program and made developing neighborhoods vulnerable to increased property values and gentrification.

The process for assigning city-owned lots to developers has since changed.

During the subsequent phase of infill housing development in 2021 there were at least 11 private and nonprofit home builders, including AAA Restoration & Builders and Habitat for Humanity Hillsborough, according to housing records obtained from the city of Tampa.

Through the first and second phases of the city's infill housing program, spanning the years 2017 to 2021, there were around 110 lots sold or transferred to affordable housing developers, according to internal city housing records. During phase three of the infill housing program, which is currently underway, the city of Tampa has plans to award around 20 additional lots to developers. Last year, the Tampa City Council designated a total of 27 lots for future affordable housing development, according to a city housing dashboard .

Jacqueline Knox said she couldn’t have afforded her home without the financial assistance the city of Tampa offered, but what made the difference for her was the people running the program.

Knox said she often thinks about the April day she closed on her home. It was the first time she saw all of the people who helped her together in one room.

“That meant the world to me,” she said. “I can see a Black male, Black women, Latino woman…together, we connected on one accord.”

For Knox, this program is about more than public assistance. She said it’s about hope for Black homebuyers in Tampa.

