Senior apartment complex opens food pantry in St. Pete's historic Jordan Park

St. Petersburg leaders and around a dozen residents of the Legacy at Jordan Park apartments gathered Thursday to celebrate their newest amenity: a food pantry.

It is stocked by several community partners, including the St. Pete Free Clinic and the Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast. It will open to residents weekly, on Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m.

The 60-unit midrise apartments, which opened last year, offer affordable housing for seniors. The complex is the result of a $93 million redevelopment project of the historic Jordan Park neighborhood, which dates to 1939 and is named after African American businessman and community leader Elder Jordan Sr.

Once home to one the oldest public housing projects in the state, the worsening condition of the homes stoked controversy among the south St. Petersburg community about whether to preserve or redevelop the site.

Last year, the Legacy at Jordan Park opened as affordable housing for local seniors. Where many original homes and Jordan Park's administration building once stood is now the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum and the Legacy at Jordan Park apartments.

Gabriella Paul / WUSF Claudia Gondek (left) and Janie Morris (right) are the first residents to wind through the line at the food pantry grand opening. Volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast help work the food pantry, which offers dry goods, desserts, fresh fruit and frozen meat.

It's been over a year since residents started moving in to the complex, and it's at full capacity, according to the St. Petersburg Housing Authority.

Residents of the subsidized senior apartments now have the additional resource of an on-site food pantry.

Housing authority social services director Kiara Lovett spearheaded the initiative after fielding consistent concerns from residents about lacking reliable transportation to supermarkets and the financial challenge of affording groceries on a fixed income.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Lovett watched as residents lined up to use the food pantry for the first time.

"I'm elated; my heart is warm. This is really special to me," Lovett said.

Courtesy of the St. Petersburg Housing Authority Janie Morris smiles with a handful of fresh-picked okra in the community garden at the Legacy at Jordan Park senior apartments.

Janie Morris, 70, said she has lived at the Legacy at Jordan Park since it opened. On Thursday, Morris joined the ribbon-cutting after a paint-and-sip event organized by the housing authority.

She said there are lots of organized activities, like the apartment's community garden, where she helps plant dozens of vegetables, including okra, peppers and tomatoes.

"I enjoy my residence. I enjoy my resident family, and I just enjoy doing things around here, enjoy helping people out," Morris said.

While Morris said she doesn't worry about affording food, she said she was struggling to afford housing before moving into the Legacy at Jordan Park.

Lovett said her next goal is to open a community closet so Jordan Park residents can get donated clothes.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.