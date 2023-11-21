© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clearwater Beach Marina is ready for a $35 million facelift

WUSF | By Craig Kopp
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST
City of Clearwater
By early next year, the city of Clearwater is likely to approve $35.5 million in improvements to the Clearwater Beach marina.

By early next year, the city of Clearwater is likely to approve $35.5 million in improvements to the Clearwater Beach marina.

Officials say it will help with tourism — and the effects of climate change.

Michael MacDonald, Clearwater's director of marine and aviation, said the marina has been updated here and there since it was built in the 1960s. But it has never had a complete renovation.

MacDonald said the pilings are need replacing, the decking needs replacing, and everything else needs updating.

For instance, the sea wall will be raised 18 inches. MacDonald said that's to deal with mounting problems caused by sea level rise.

"Currently, when we have extreme high tides, it goes over the commercial docking and will interrupt the power," MacDonald said, "so we have to shut that off during extreme high tides when the water gets to a certain level."

MacDonald says the marina is very popular with tourists looking to fish, parasail or take a sight-seeing tour.

"There's only so many days you can spend before you get sunburned and waterlogged. So those tourists will come across the street from the beach to the marina," MacDonald said. "Four thousand unique visitors visit the marina and go out on the commercial fleet a day during our high times."

Once bids for the project are in and a contractor is selected, the proposal should go to city council for a vote early next year.
Tags
Environment Clearwater BeachClearwaterSea Level Rise
Craig Kopp
I started my journalism career delivering the Toledo Blade newspaper on my bike.
See stories by Craig Kopp
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now