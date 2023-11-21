Clearwater Beach Marina is ready for a $35 million facelift

By early next year, the city of Clearwater is likely to approve $35.5 million in improvements to the Clearwater Beach marina.

Officials say it will help with tourism — and the effects of climate change.

Michael MacDonald, Clearwater's director of marine and aviation, said the marina has been updated here and there since it was built in the 1960s. But it has never had a complete renovation.

MacDonald said the pilings are need replacing, the decking needs replacing, and everything else needs updating.

For instance, the sea wall will be raised 18 inches. MacDonald said that's to deal with mounting problems caused by sea level rise.

"Currently, when we have extreme high tides, it goes over the commercial docking and will interrupt the power," MacDonald said, "so we have to shut that off during extreme high tides when the water gets to a certain level."

MacDonald says the marina is very popular with tourists looking to fish, parasail or take a sight-seeing tour.

"There's only so many days you can spend before you get sunburned and waterlogged. So those tourists will come across the street from the beach to the marina," MacDonald said. "Four thousand unique visitors visit the marina and go out on the commercial fleet a day during our high times."

Once bids for the project are in and a contractor is selected, the proposal should go to city council for a vote early next year.