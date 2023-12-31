One eaglet possibly hatched at North Fort Myers nest; await second

Video from the North Fort Myers nest of eagles M15 and F23 on Sunday morning showed one fuzzy little eaglet being tended to and another egg still in the hatch process.

As of early morning there was no site confirmation of the hatch.

The two eggs being tended by the bald eagle mated pair went into hatch mode starting on Friday.

The tiny eaglet could be seen moving amidst pieces of shell and remnants of the yolk sac Sunday around 7:30 a.m. while F23 tended to the newly emerged eaglet. The other egg remained not yet hatched.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam web site: "Both eggs have started the hatching process! Egg #2 has the most visible progress & Egg #1 has a smaller pip/crack. While Egg #2’s hatching does looks different than we have seen in the past, you can see and hear a chick inside. We are watching and waiting to see what unfolds!"

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam co-founder Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden was keeping an eye on the eggs:

"An "egg-citing" day at the nest! In a rare (not unprecedented) event, both eggs are hatching simultaneously. This is though the first time we have ever watched the second egg start the hatching process before the first egg."

However, McSpadden did have some concerns:

"Right now, many are concerned over the odd way Egg 2 is hatching, not a normal break of the shell, but more crunched look. We do see movement in the egg so hopeful for a successful hatch."

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/Dick Pritchett Real Estate / Special to WGCU Pips have been seen in both eggs in the North Fort Myers nest of bald eagle mated pair M15 and F23.

The pips herald the start of the hatch watch as thousands view the nest, eggs and activities of M15 and F23,

The raptor couple earlier, in November, deposited two eggs in the space of four days. The first egg was laid at 17:54:37 p.m. the night of Nov. 24 with the second one coming the afternoon of Nov. 27 at 1:44.

The double pipping brings more drama and surprise to the North Fort Myers nest, which has seen its share of such activity in the past year.

The 2022-2023 breeding and nesting season was a tumultuous one at the nest of former mated pair Harriet and M15. It included rebuilding a destroyed nest, two more eaglets to raise, the heartbreaking disappearance of Harriet, and the stalwart dedication of M15 to shepherd E21 and E22 to fledge.

The cameras, calledthe SWFL Eagle Cam and installed by Dick Pritchett Real Estate at the Bayshore Road nest, documented the lives of the breeding eagle pair and were taken off-line after the 2022-2023 season for maintenance and repair.

Now the cameras are full-bore on M15 and his new mate, F23, as they shepherd their two eggs through the hatching process.

Dial in to WGCU.org for updated infiormation on M15, F23 and what will likely be E23 and E24.

