Myakka State Park plans updates to encourage exploration

Roaming the sprawling Myakka River State Park means potentially going miles without seeing another person, but the desire for peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of Sarasota or Bradenton could put those unfamiliar with the park in danger.

That’s why Friends of Myakka River is working to make backcountry exploration easier at the park with funding from the Athletic Brewing Company.

As the park was designed to feature minimal development, the majority of its more than 37,000 acres allows native plants and wildlife to thrive without the presence of structures.

Sarah Owens / Community News Collaborative Park visitors admire the wildlife gathered at Upper Myakka Lake.

“When you go to Myakka River State Park, especially when you venture out to the extensive backcountry, you are experiencing wild Florida as it is and as it has been,” said Miri Hardy, executive director for Friends of Myakka River. “But exploring this vast area is challenging, as it does not have trail markers.”

In its current state, the backcountry can seem daunting and even dangerous to some because of its lack of accessibility and clearly identified trails. The funding will allow for four trailhead kiosks featuring maps as well as roughly 200 trail markers.

Athletic Brewing Company, a business specializing in non-alcoholic beers, is donating the $24,540 as part of its Two for the Trails program. The program, named after co-founder and CEO Bill Shufelt's family tradition of taking two brews to toast post-trail adventures, donates up to $2 million annually to nonprofits working to protect and restore local trails, waterways, and urban greenspaces.

Miri Hardy / Courtesy Myakka Super Friends recently completed a project where they salvaged materials from the park’s Birdwalk that was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

“Some of us are not discouraged by lack of markers or by lack of a clear invitation to go explore somewhere,” said Hardy. “We strongly feel that if people experience that special connection that happens when you’re surrounded by the unique beauty of Myakka’s backcountry, they’ll be connected to this place in a very special and meaningful way. And we want to see this happen.”

The updates will be made by Friends of Myakka River’s newly formed workforce, made up of a group of members who Hardy calls “super-friends.” The group must complete Utility Terrain Vehicle training to prepare for placing the new trail markers and kiosks.

“We have to be checked out to operate that equipment. Once that’s done, we’ll be able to do that properly and safely,” said Steven Roberts, a member of Friends of Myakka River. “Then we’ll be in teams, three maybe four, planting the signposts so that other people can go out there and not be at risk of getting lost.”

Roberts and his wife Terri have been members of the group for nearly two years, joining after initially participating in one of the organization’s “Bike Myakka for Good” service projects. They say joining Friends of Myakka River has been enlightening.

1 of 6 — Myakka River State Park Deer White tailed deer are native to Wild Florida and can be seen in the backcountry of Myakka River State Park. Miri Hardy / Courtesy 2 of 6 — Myakka River State Park Prescribed Burn An area of the park was scheduled for a prescribed burn on Dec. 7. Over three-quarters of the park’s habitats depend on these burns for survival. Sarah Owens / Community News Collaborative 3 of 6 — Myakka River State Park Birds The area where a dam was once placed in Upper Myakka Lake has become a popular hangout for some of the park’s wildlife since its removal in 2022. Sarah Owens / Community News Collaborative 4 of 6 — Myakka River State Park Bicyclist A cyclist pauses at an intersection of Ranch House Road and All Weather Road, unsure of which path to choose. This intersection is one place receiving a trail marker. Sarah Owens / Community News Collaborative 5 of 6 — Myakka River State Park Alligators Alligators sunbathe on the banks of the Myakka River when water levels are low. Sarah Owens / Community News Collaborative 6 of 6 — Myakka River State Park Kiosk One of the four new kiosks will be placed on Ranch House Road to mark the trail that leads visitors past the land once home to Bertha Palmer and her family. Palmer was a philanthropist known for her impact on Florida’s livestock industry in the early 1900. Sarah Owens / Community News Collaborative

“We’ve lived in this area for 40 some years, so we’ve known about the Myakka River State Park, but until recently when we got more involved, I guess we didn’t really know everything that was available there and how much diversity is there in the wildlife and plants,” said Terri Roberts. “I would like everyone that comes into the park to get a little bit of that.”

Hardy says that after the training is complete, materials will be ordered and work will begin as early in 2024 as possible.

“The excitement from the community is just, it’s invigorating,” she said.

Myakka River State Park is home to a variety of native plants and animals essential to the surrounding ecosystems. The park’s wetlands also help maintain waterflow in the area and prevent flooding.

For information, visit the park's website.

