View of Piney Point
Phosphates And Florida
Phosphate processing plants in the greater Tampa Bay region have caused some of Florida's worst environmental disasters. Accidents like the spill at the former Piney Point plant fill the history books in Florida.

Tear reported at a Polk County phosphate mine

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published March 19, 2024 at 7:11 PM EDT
Phosphate processing plant
Robin Sussingham
/
WUSF Public Media
New Wales phosphate processing plant

The tear in a gypstack is the latest in a series of environmental mishaps at the New Wales phosphate plant, near Mulberry.

A tear has been confirmed in a phosphate mine that straddles the Hillsborough-Polk county line.

Mosaic first reported a possible tear in a gypsum stack at its New Wales mine to state environmental officials in October.

In a letter dated Dec. 14, Mosaic officials confirmed they found a tear after a drop in water pressure was reported. Company officials said they have discovered a cavity below the gypsum stack and are working to repair the tear.

It is unknown how much of the water in the gypsum stack -- which contains mostly rainwater -- seeped underground. But state officials said a nearby recovery well has been dug to keep the water from seeping underground.

In 2016, one of the deepest sinkholes ever recorded in Florida opened beneath the New Wales Plant. More than 200 million gallons of polluted water spiraled into the underground aquifer. It took the company two years to seal the opening.

map of affected area
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
This is a map submitted to the state of work being done to locate the source of the tear under the gypstack
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
