DeSantis is waiving all entry fees for Florida state parks during Memorial Day weekend

Come this Memorial Day holiday, all Floridians will be allowed free entry into any state park.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday morning the idea comes from wanting to see more families take advantage of Florida’s natural resources.

“It’s important that people have the ability to go out and enjoy our great natural environment," DeSantis said during a press conference in Naples.

Governor DeSantis Announces All Admission Fees Waived for Florida State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend https://t.co/jCF4Cnfjrr — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 30, 2024

Between May 26 and 28, Florida residents and visitors will be able to enjoy Florida’s state parks, at no cost.

“I do encourage Floridians to take advantage, to go outdoors, to visit a state park, they are a gem, they are a resource that we have,” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said. “And really, I think spending time with family is so important.”

Gov. DeSantis also announced he’s allocating an additional $15 million to park maintenance and start up more outdoor programs including Florida’s Freedom Summer, in the future.

“Since 2019, we’ve invested more than $440 million in our state parks,” he said. “Because we want to ensure that Florida families are able to enjoy them now and in the future.”

To find a state park near you, visit https://www.floridastateparks.org