Largemouth bass no longer. The fish now bears Florida’s name

Florida’s state freshwater fish just got a makeover. Instead of being considered a largemouth bass, it is now the Florida bass.

The largemouth bass is the most popular game fish in North America and has now been found to be different in Florida waters.

A recent study published by Yale University confirmed that the Florida bass is its own species, and The American Fisheries Society has also established the fish as a separate species.

The study included the use of genetic analysis and also found that the range of a Florida bass can stretch up to parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

While the largemouth bass was once known as Micropterus salmoides, the Florida bass has now adopted that name. The largemouth bass will now be known as Micropterus nigricans.

However, This name change will not affect anglers or fishing regulations.

“Florida bass and largemouth bass will be considered within the same species for regulations since they are visually indistinguishable,” according to the FWC.

Florida bass can be found across the state of Florida in rivers and lakes. Largemouth bass and Florida bass can not be differentiated by site; it is purely a genetic difference, the FWC said in a release.

While the name change will have little effect, the distinction between the two fish will play a major role in conservation efforts.

“This new understanding of black bass diversity, distribution, and classification provides a critical foundation for better managing and conserving these important and iconic fish,” the FWC said in the release. “It will aid in ensuring their continued conservation and sustainable use for future generations.”