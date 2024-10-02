Natural land along the Alafia River will be preserved

About 630 acres of mostly pristine land in southern Hillsborough County will be preserved in a rare joint effort from the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Hillsborough County.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board approved the purchase of the Mattaniah Property, in partnership with Hillsborough County, in the Alafia River Watershed.

The land adjoins the Alafia River Reserve, which is in existing district ownership and managed by Polk County, and contains portions of English Creek, Thirtymile Creek, and the North Prong of the Alafia River in Hillsborough County.

Water district officials said this is the first joint acquisition project with Hillsborough County in about 20 years. The county has agreed to assume the management and maintenance costs associated with the Mattaniah Property and the property will be managed consistent with the county’s management plan for the Alafia River Corridor River Preserve.

The Mattaniah Property is located on the west side of Carey Road, roughly one mile south of State Road 60 and three-quarters of a mile north of Nichols Road.

Southwest Florida Water Management District Wetlands in the property

The land is about 43% uplands, with the balance being wetlands. Water district officials say it meets their criteria for preserving water supply, water quality, flood protection and natural systems. It will protect portions of English Creek, Thirtymile Creek, and the North Prong of the Alafia River. The property contributes to the completion of the Alafia River Corridor project , which is part of the statewide Florida Forever preservation effort.

It's being purchased for approximately $6.7 million, and will be split equally with Hillsborough County, with funds from the Florida Forever Trust Fund.