Health alert is issued for red tide at beaches in Sarasota County

A health alert has been issued for red tide at several beaches in Sarasota County.

The alert from the Florida Department of Health targeted 12 beaches.

They include Ringling Causeway/Bird Key Park Beach, North Lido Beach, Lido Casino Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Park Beach, and Manasota Key Beach.

The heaviest concentrations were found at Venice Inlet, Venice Beach and Manasota Key Beach.

It means people should not wade or swim in areas where the toxin has been found. Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning or sore eyes. Swimmers are warned to wash their skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have come into contact with red tide.

Lower concentrations are also being found on southern Pinellas County beaches. Those include Redington Beach, John's Pass, Pass-a-Grille, Fort DeSoto, Maximo Park and Egmont Key.

In Manatee County, medium concentrations were found on the north end of Anna Maria Island. Lower amounts were reported at Coquina Beach and Longboat Pass boat ramp on Sarasota Bay.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pinellas and Charlotte counties, with respiratory irritation found in Sarasota County.

State environmental officials say satellite imagery continues to show a long offshore patch more than 100 miles long of elevated chlorophyll, spanning Pinellas to Collier counties, and a few isolated patches further north, off of Pasco County and the Big Bend region.

Here's some tips from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission:



Look for informational signage posted at most public beaches and/or check current water quality status at Protecting Florida Together.



Protecting Florida Together. Do not wade or swim in or around red tide. Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning/sore eyes.



Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.



Remain cautious and stay away from this location, especially if you have chronic respiratory conditions.



Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner. Make sure the air conditioner filter is maintained according to manufacturer's specifications.



Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location. If caught alive and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted, and the guts are discarded. Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.



Red tide can cause illness and death of other animals, such as pets and livestock. Keep animals away and out of the water and sea life and away from dead marine life. If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash them with soap and water as soon as possible.