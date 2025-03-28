© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Army Corps cuts Lake Okeechobee releases to prevent algae blooms

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
Clewiston, Florida: Birder Steve Buczynski heads out on his paddleboard from the Public Access Boat Ramp in Clewiston toward Lake Okeechobee to get a look at some of the early morning bird activity. A 30-year plan to restore the Everglades impacts millions of people who live, work and play in South Florida, from fishing captains and others who make their living on the water to birders and recreationists to scientists, Miccosukees and environmentalists who have invested professional and personal lives in the world’s largest environmental restoration project.
Patrick Farrell
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it has started cutting back on discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Those releases can cause algae blooms in nearby rivers. But they’re also needed to give the lake a chance to recover from high water levels during the rainy season.

 

In related news, a federal appeals court has upheld a decision that the Corps correctly planned for a new Everglades reservoir. 

The panel agreed with the Army Corps' decision to lower water levels in Lake Okeechobee in 2008 ‚ a move that prompted a legal fight between the Corps and sugar growers.

READ MORE: Scrutiny for Florida agencies charged with managing treasured waters sparks unease

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Environment U.S. Army Corps of EngineersLake Okeechobee
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years.
