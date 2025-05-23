© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Researchers find two invasive termite species are cross-breeding in Florida

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:38 PM EDT
Photos of the two invasive, house-destroying species of termites are now cross-breeding in South Florida.
Courtesy Thomas Chouvenc
Two invasive, house-destroying species of termites are now cross-breeding in South Florida.

The Formosa and Asian subterranean termites are responsible for half of the global damage caused by all termites. Researchers say they are mating where their colonies overlap.

Two invasive, house-destroying species of termites are cross-breeding in South Florida.
 
Researchers found the aggressive Formosa and Asian subterranean termites are mingling and mating where their colonies overlap, according to a new study from the University of Florida.

Scientists said that means they could spread even faster than a single species.
 
Formosa and Asian termites are responsible for half the damage caused globally by termites. The species' ranges overlap in three places: Taiwan, Hawaii and Florida.
 

Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years.
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
