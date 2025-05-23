Researchers find two invasive termite species are cross-breeding in Florida

Two invasive, house-destroying species of termites are cross-breeding in South Florida.



Researchers found the aggressive Formosa and Asian subterranean termites are mingling and mating where their colonies overlap, according to a new study from the University of Florida.

Scientists said that means they could spread even faster than a single species.



Formosa and Asian termites are responsible for half the damage caused globally by termites. The species' ranges overlap in three places: Taiwan, Hawaii and Florida.



