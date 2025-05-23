Researchers find two invasive termite species are cross-breeding in Florida
The Formosa and Asian subterranean termites are responsible for half of the global damage caused by all termites. Researchers say they are mating where their colonies overlap.
Two invasive, house-destroying species of termites are cross-breeding in South Florida.
Researchers found the aggressive Formosa and Asian subterranean termites are mingling and mating where their colonies overlap, according to a new study from the University of Florida.
Scientists said that means they could spread even faster than a single species.
Formosa and Asian termites are responsible for half the damage caused globally by termites. The species' ranges overlap in three places: Taiwan, Hawaii and Florida.
