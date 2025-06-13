© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida manatee deaths at 407 in 2025, with the most recorded in Brevard and Lee counties

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
Brevard and Lee are also in the top 10 for number of registered boats in Florida. Lee ranks third with 48,139 and Brevard is seventh with 35,001.

A new report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows that 407 manatees have died this year in the state as of last week.

As of June 6, Brevard County, with 84, and Lee County, with 83, have been the hot spots, according to FWC figures.

Those counties are also in the top 10 for number of registered boats. Lee ranks third with 48,139 and Brevard is seventh with 35,001.

The reported manatee deaths in Manatee (15), Hillsborough (13) and Pinellas (10) were listed seventh through ninth.

Here are the other counties with the most manatee deaths:

  • Citrus: 33
  • Monroe: 25
  • Volusia: 21
  • Charlotte: 18
  • Duval: 9
  • Martin: 9

