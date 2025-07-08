Florida panther killed trying to cross I-75 in Pasco County, officials say

A Florida panther died in a place very few have been spotted in recent years — suburban Pasco County.

The 2 to 3-year-old male's remains were found on July 1 on Interstate 75, about a half mile south of State Road 56. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission said it was likely hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the busy highway.

It is the 10th death of a Florida panther so far this year — and the only one discovered north of their primary habitat in Collier, Lee and Hendry counties. Last year, 36 of the endangered species were killed — with only 13 deaths reported in 2023.

In 2022, a panther was found after being struck by a car in rural southeastern Hillsborough County.

Most deaths were from vehicle collisions. State wildlife officers are asking drivers to slow down in areas where panthers are known to roam.

The death happened as the environmental group Conservation Florida closed on a deal to protect a 1,000-acre ranch in Highlands County, which is a known panther habitat. The group's CEO, Traci Deen, said the future of the panther could hinge on preserving land they need to migrate.

"Panthers need what we call room to roam. Adult panthers need an extraordinary amount of habitat in order to thrive, and we only have about 200 panthers left in our state," she said.

"In order to protect the long-term health of our Florida panther and its ability to thrive into the future, we have to protect connected landscapes. We need to protect more land, including agricultural landscapes, in order for the panther to have a future in our state," she said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission A panther is released by state wildlife officials.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, you report it to the state Fish and Wildlife Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

State residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the commission's research and management of Florida panthers.