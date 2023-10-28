Risk for Alzheimer’s may increase with lack of green space, UM study says

The risks for Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias and strokes might increase for those living in areas lacking green spaces.

That’s according to a new study led by a doctor at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami.

The team studied the MRI results of 1,260 people ages 65 and older. Researchers studied images collected five years apart and found a decrease in the overall brain health of those who don’t live near open green spaces like parks.

The study indicated the need for further research, but also suggested that as people retire, drive less and face new medical issues, the presence of green spaces could help boost physical activity and reduce chronic stress.

