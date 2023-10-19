Florida proposal would provide Alzheimer's training for law enforcement

A Senate Republican on Monday filed a proposal that would offer training to law-enforcement officers about Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed the proposal (SB 208) for consideration during the 2024 session, which will start in January.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement would develop the training in conjunction with the Department of Elder Affairs.

It said training would include “instruction on interacting with persons with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia, including instruction on techniques for recognizing behavioral symptoms and characteristics, effective communication, employing the use of alternatives to physical restraints, and identifying signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation.”

Officers could use the training as part of meeting continuing-education requirements.

