Florida proposal would provide Alzheimer's training for law enforcement

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed the proposal (SB 208) for consideration during the 2024 session, which will start in January.
Florida House of Representatives
Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed the proposal for consideration during the 2024 session, which will start in January.

Under the bill, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would develop the training in conjunction with the Department of Elder Affairs.

A Senate Republican on Monday filed a proposal that would offer training to law-enforcement officers about Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed the proposal (SB 208) for consideration during the 2024 session, which will start in January.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement would develop the training in conjunction with the Department of Elder Affairs.

It said training would include “instruction on interacting with persons with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia, including instruction on techniques for recognizing behavioral symptoms and characteristics, effective communication, employing the use of alternatives to physical restraints, and identifying signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation.”

Officers could use the training as part of meeting continuing-education requirements.

