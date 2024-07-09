A Miami-Dade medical center must stop mammograms due to inaccurate results

Federal regulators said that patients who received mammograms at a South Florida hospital over the past two years may have been given inaccurate results and should get tested again.

The Miami Herald reports that the Food and Drug Administration has ordered North Shore Medical Center in north Miami-Dade to stop performing mammograms after a review found the images failed to meet quality standards.

The mammograms in question were done between March 2022 and March 2024.

North Shore says patients should speak to their doctor as soon as possible to discuss reevaluating images and possibly undergoing a new exam.

The hospital recently underwent financial cutbacks and workforce layoffs after its owner, Steward Health Care, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May to thin out debt.

