Florida Republicans name White House chief of staff Susie Wiles as Statesman of the Year

The Republican Party of Florida announced Monday that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles will be honored as the 2025 Statesman of the Year at the Red Florida Dinner this Saturday.

"A trailblazer for the Florida GOP, Wiles has been the strategic force behind some of the most consequential political victories in recent American history — from Senator Rick Scott's rise to the presidency of Donald J. Trump," the party said in a statement.

Wiles, a veteran Florida political strategist, has been in political circles for years.

The daughter of NFL player and sportscaster Pat Summerall, Wiles worked in the 1970s for the Washington, D.C., office of New York Rep. Jack Kemp, another former football star. Following that were stints on President Ronald Reagan's campaign and in his White House as a scheduler.

Wiles then headed to Florida, where she advised two Jacksonville mayors and worked for Rep. Tillie Fowler. After that came statewide campaigns in rough-and-tumble Florida politics, with Wiles credited with helping businessman Rick Scott win the governor's office.

After briefly managing Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential campaign, she ran Donald Trump's 2016 campaign in Florida, where his win helped clinch the White House. Two years later, Wiles helped get Ron DeSantis elected as governor.

Wiles ultimately went on to lead Trump's 2024 primary campaign against DeSantis and trounced him.

"Susie Wiles has shaped not just Florida politics, but the future of our country," GOP party Chair Evan Power said in a statement. "From Jacksonville to Tallahassee and now the White House, her leadership, integrity and unmatched political instincts have defined a generation.

"Honoring her as our 2025 Statesman of the Year is a tribute to her extraordinary career and enduring impact," Power said.

The Red Florida Dinner will be in Orlando as part of the Florida Freedom Forum, the party's annual flagship event.

Among the scheduled feature speakers are Scott; U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running for governor; and Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley.

