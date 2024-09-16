© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars. 3d render
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Department of Health issues new COVID vaccine guidelines — not everyone agrees

WUSF | By Mahika Kukday
Published September 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Health worker extracts coronavirus vaccine from a vial with a syringe in the foreground. Female patient in the background with her sleeve pulled up to expose her arm.
Shi - stock.adobe.com
/
488786570
COVID cases have been on the rise, and the decision to get a booster vaccine - or not - can be a difficult one.

In a memo last week, Florida Department of Health officials urged people to skip the new booster shot because it doesn’t target the most infectious strain.

Recently, you may have been hearing about COVID a bit too often for your liking.

Cases have been on the rise nationwide, and perhaps getting a booster shot has been on your mind.

Last month, the FDA approved the latest COVID vaccine. It’s intended to be a more specific version of previous mRNA vaccinations, specifically targeting the strain known as KP.2.

Until recently, KP.2 was believed to be the most dominant variant of COVID. According to the CDC, as of Aug. 19, the most commonly occurring strain is currently KP 3.1.1.

This difference is the focus of the Florida Department of Health’s most recent vaccine guidelines. In a memo last week, they urged people to skip the new booster shot because it doesn’t target the most infectious strain.

At the University of South Florida College of Public Health, Dr. Edwin Michael doesn’t fully agree. He said KP.2 and KP3.1.1 are closely related - close enough that the booster vaccine should still be effective.

Michael is an epidemiology professor, and for him, the question to address is the need for a booster – not its efficacy.

“I’m sitting on a fence here, you know, as an epidemiologist and a forecasting person in particular, I’m not that worried,” he said. “This is not going to flare up immediately. This will become like (the) flu.”

Furthermore, Michael explained that the current spike in cases was expected.

“As people mix, colleges reopening, schools reopening, there’s greater mixing and immunity will keep waning and rising again.”

The state health department’s guidelines also claimed that the FDA failed to conduct sufficient human clinical trials for the strain-specific booster vaccine.

“None of these vaccines have been seriously tested, especially for long-term effects. So there is some truth to that,” Michael said. He elaborated on the fact that all human testing since the beginning of the pandemic has been accelerated and on a smaller scale than usual.

He added that getting vaccinated may not be necessary, provided you’re not immunocompromised or at high risk, such as the elderly or you suffer from respiratory issues.

Last week’s memo from the Florida Department of Health marks the third year in a row that the state has recommended against the use of an FDA-approved mRNA COVID vaccine.

In 2023 and 2022, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo claimed insufficient human testing, lack of efficacy, and vague adverse health effects as reasons to avoid the shot.
