A bad equation: Cold weather plus flu season equals more viral infections

Floridians have been pulling their winter jackets out of the closet recently — and while they're doing that, they might want to grab a mask.

Local flu cases have risen, according to the state health department, while vaccination numbers are down.

Dr. Ishna Poojary-Hohman is a transplant pulmonlogist and associate professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine.

She says that “it is the winter months, so this is not unexpected,” but she adds that the recent rise in cases probably peaked about two weeks ago.

She adds that the number is unprecedentedly high compared to recent flu seasons.

According to the Florida Flu Review’s last two weekly reports of 2024, flu and influenza-like illness activity increased in all but six counties.

Poojary said that the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases may have mistakenly led some people to become complacent about their flu and respiratory syncytial virus precautions.

“I do believe that the mandates for these vaccinations are not as robust as they were for COVID vaccination, so people probably don’t feel as inclined to get it,” she said.

While the latest reports shows the first significant decrease in statewide cases since the peak, the numbers are still higher compared to the same time period in recent years.

Although the second weekly Florida Flu Review report of 2025 shows a decrease in flu statistics, the numbers remain unprecedentedly high.

RSV, a common respiratory virus which has a longer season in Florida than in the rest of the country, is following a similar trend in cases.

Additionally, whooping cough, or pertussis, soared in Florida in 2024. Last year had seven times more cases than 2023, with a steady monthly increase since May.

While pertussis is a bacterial infection, it’s transmitted in a similar manner to the viral infections going around: through the air when people sneeze or cough, or through direct contact.

As a new Floridian and a former New Orleans resident, Poojary said that she’s used to warmer temperatures.

“We associated viral illnesses or getting sick, per se, with the cold weather.”

But infections like the flu are prevalent in the Sunshine State, too, especially with the recent bout of chilly weather.

Poojary recommends keeping up with safety precautions and paying attention to reports. She emphasized the importance of handwashing and social distancing.

“You may not notice that the other person is sick because they’re probably a carrier of the virus,” she said.

So, even if people aren’t showing symptoms, Poojary said, avoiding crowded places is a good practice.