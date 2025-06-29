© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida is the first state to require that high school student-athletes get life-saving EKGs

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2025 at 8:20 AM EDT
A baseball player practices his swing.
Pexels

School districts will be mandated under new law to provide low-cost electrocardiograms to student-athletes in Grades 9-12. The tests can detect deadly heart conditions.

A new Florida law taking effect Tuesday will mandate that all high school student-athletes take an electrocardiogram (EKG) before they can compete on school sports teams.

The Second Chance Act is the first of its kind – Florida is the first and only state to require high school student-athletes to get at least one EKG.

The test, which is painless and only takes a few minutes to complete, detects heart conditions that can cause sudden cardiac arrest and death.

Although athletes don't need to get tested until the 2026-27 school year, results taken any time in the two years before the fall 2026 deadline will be accepted.

ALSO READ: DeSantis signs law aimed at expanding mental health care in schools

School districts are mandated under the new law to provide low-cost EKGs to all student-athletes in Grades 9-12, and families can opt out for religious or medical reasons or if their school does not provide an EKG at $50 or less.

The Florida High School Athletic Association has until the 2028-29 school year to develop bylaws or policies that prohibit a student-athlete who gets an abnormal EKG result from participating in tryouts, practice or competition.

Students will be able to participate in athletics if and when a doctor clears them to participate.

Other laws taking effect Tuesday that are aimed at protecting student health in Florida include:

  • SB 112: This law expands early detection and intervention programs for students with autism, and mandates free autism testing in the state.
  • SB 772: This law requires schools to have glucagon on hand to respond to and reverse diabetic shock in students.
  • SB 430: This law requires schools to have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on campus to respond to and restart a student's heart after sudden cardiac arrest.
  • SB 958: This law requires schools and early learning coalitions to develop and provide informational material to families about the early detection and treatment of Type 1 diabetes  
  • SB 1514: This law mandates that schools train personnel to respond to a student's severe allergic reaction. Schools must also have an action plan to respond to a severe allergic reaction.
  • SB 1620: The Department of Education will begin to assess the feasibility of using telehealth in rural and underserved schools to meet students' mental health needs.

Danielle Prieur
