The Rooney Heart Institute at NCH was recently awarded three-star ratings, the highest classification possible, from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, for various categories.

The divisions include isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), aortic valve replacement, and a new category, multiprocedural composite quality ranking.

NCH was among about a quarter of hospitals nationwide that received this top designation in the new category.

With this year's recognition, the Rooney Heart Institute has received three stars in the isolated CABG category for over a decade.

The Rooney Hearth Insttute has locations in Bonita Sprints and Naples in Southwest Florida.

For more information, visit NCHmd.org.



