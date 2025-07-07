© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
NCH Rooney Heart Institute earns high ratings from Society of Thoracic Surgeons

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Rooney Heart Institute at NCH was recently awarded three-star ratings, the highest classification possible, from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, for various categories.

The divisions include isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), aortic valve replacement, and a new category, multiprocedural composite quality ranking.

NCH was among about a quarter of hospitals nationwide that received this top designation in the new category.

With this year's recognition, the Rooney Heart Institute has received three stars in the isolated CABG category for over a decade.

The Rooney Hearth Insttute has locations in Bonita Sprints and Naples in Southwest Florida.

For more information, visit NCHmd.org.


Health News Florida NCH Health System heart instituteNaples
Cary Barbor
