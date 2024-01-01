Kayla Kissel

I’m a very curiosity-driven person; if I’m not asking questions, something is wrong.

I became a journalist when I realized I could use my superpower of being nosy as a job. The more I dove into the craft, the more I fell in love with it. It soon became more than just being nosy, it became an art form for me. The fast-paced rhythm of a newsroom or the intrigue of unfolding a story led me to discover my true passion.

I’m currently a junior at the University of Central Florida, studying broadcast journalism. I’m a member of the RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) chapter at the university, which led me to some amazing connections in the community.

I have worked with WUCF TV’s Florida Road Trip as a production intern and with NPR’s NextGenRadio.

Now I’m putting my hand into the world of audio journalism. I really enjoy capturing sound and having the mobility that radio allows.

I am excited to learn from the talented people at WUSF, and I can’t wait to see where my time with them takes me.