A Sanibel skyline? The island's homes and businesses will certainly be much taller

Here are some words one does not expect to hear when speaking of Lee County’s famed barrier island: Sanibel Island's buildings are likely going to be taller.

Though no skyline is in the works, the city is mulling over allowing taller homes and businesses as residents rebuild after Hurricane Ian plowed over the island last year.

City planners on Thursday shared a proposition with the Sanibel Planning Commission that would allow non-resort buildings to be built 45 feet above sea level, the maximum allowable by Sanibel's code.

Any overall changes to the code that would allow for homes to be higher than 45 feet above sea level would require the approval of a majority of voters in a referendum. The average increase would be about five feet. Homes and businesses may still not be allowed to be over three stories.

The City of Sanibel was incorporated in the 1970s when there were no federally mandated flood codes. Now islanders whose homes sustained significant damage must build to flood code, which in some cases could mean the homes must be elevated so the first floor is 8 feet above sea level.

Members of the Sanibel Planning Commission were clear Thursday that they want to maintain the old island feel even though newly rebuilt homes will be taller.

The planning commission seemed amenable to the modest changes saying they are needed to make the island's homes resilient.

A draft of the amendment will be brought forward to the planning commission on Oct. 24. Then it will be heard and shared with the public three times: Nov. 1 during a special meeting, and Nov. 7 and Nov. 20 during public hearings.

