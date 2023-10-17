Sanibel beaches renourishment project set for mid-November

Placement of sand for the Sanibel Hurricane Ian Beach Recovery Project is expected to begin in mid-November helped by $23 million in state and FEMA funding authorizations for the project.

Sand to help renourish and strengthen Sanibel’s beaches and dunes impacted by Hurricane Ian will be trucked to the island and placed along the open beach, primarily between the mean-high water line and the existing dune vegetation line and to fill accessible gullies/washouts that occurred as the storm surge receded.

Nov. 15 is the expected start date, Sanibel city officials said.

Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation Sanibel Island beaches changed shape when Hurricane Ian raked the island with 150-mph winds on Sept. 28

Once completed, the beach profile will be very close to pre-hurricane beach conditions. The final implementation plan will be developed once a contractor is selected.

To accomplish the renourishment activity on Sanibel’s beaches island-wide, the city has requested a voluntary one-time "Temporary Beach Management and Access Easement" from each of the island’s Gulf-front property owners.

Communication concerning the needed easement has been mailed to each gulf-front parcel owner. Any owners with questions, are asked to contact the Sanibel Natural Resources Department by calling Director Holly Milbrandt at 239-472-3700 or by emailing holly.milbrandt@mysanibel.com.

Up-to-date information on the project is available by signing up for the city’s "News You Can Use" email announcements at https://www.mysanibel.com//government/city-manager-s-office/useful-links/sign-up-for-city-announcements.

