A plan to redevelop Tangerine Plaza looks to help revitalize 'The Deuces'

More affordable housing and a much-needed grocery store might be coming to the St. Petersburg neighborhood known as "The Deuces.”

The St. Petersburg City Council has approved a new plan to redevelop Tangerine Plaza, bringing in 115 affordable housing units and downsizing an empty store to attract a new grocer.

The store used to be a Walmart, but closed down seven years ago.

Ever since, the formerly segregated south St. Pete neighborhood has been designated a federal food desert.

The city council is partnering with the Sugar Hill Group to bring the plan to life.

At a City Council meeting June 6, pastor Louis Murphy of Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church — a member of the Sugar Hill Group — said they have been in touch with Sarasota-based Detwiler’s Farm Market to take over the store.

“I think sometimes when you hear about a project like Tangerine (Plaza) being kicked off, you lose sight of the fact that this is one in the chain reaction, and the vibrancy of the community can come back strong,” said Roy Binger, the CEO of Binger Financial Services, another part of the Sugar Hill Group,

Binger said there are a number of other projects in the works for The Deuces to help bring in more retailers and residents to help revitalize the community.

“You see this renaissance going on now,” Binger said, “with not only the project at Tangerine (Plaza) that we're talking about, but also Sankofa has a project that will be at the other bookend of The Deuces. Habitat for Humanity, who's got their project of town homes, (is) going up as well."

Sugar Hill Group also includes Miami-based New Urban Development.

The group has 18 months to get the needed funding.