The Tampa Firefighter Union is demanding backup gear. The department blames manufacturing delays

The Tampa Firefighters Union is demanding the city hand out over 500 sets of back-up bunker gear.

But Tampa Fire Rescue officials said there have been manufacturing delays that have prevented the distribution of the equipment, which includes fire-resistant coats, pants and gloves..

In the 2022 collective bargaining agreement, Tampa Fire Rescue and the union agreed every firefighter would be provided with a second set of gear in increments.

The CBA states, “Under this agreement, every sworn firefighter shall receive a second set of full bunker gear to be utilized while primary gear is being cleaned, repaired or after interior firefighting.”

Union President Nick Stucco said Tampa Fire Rescue is delaying distribution despite telling firefighters the gear was “ready to go” in September 2024. He added that two months later, the department said they would not distribute the gear until every set was ready.

"This is a fight for firefighter safety and we are demanding the city honor its commitment, follow the contract and immediately distribute the gear before another firefighter is forced to wear contaminated equipment,” Stucco said.

In an email, TFR spokesperson Vivian Shedd said this is due to the manufacturing delays, but they would distribute all the sets by the summer deadline.

“At Tampa Fire Rescue, the health, safety, and well-being of our firefighters are our top priorities, and the City of Tampa shares this commitment,” Shedd said. “We have established policies and procedures to ensure their protection, and we are fully prepared to handle any situation.”

The gear has already been paid for by the department as well.

The union said the backup gear is necessary because firefighters come into contact with carcinogens in every fire. Having to rewear the contaminated gear or go without it puts firefighters at an increased risk of cancer.

Shedd said firefighters can send their contaminated gear to be cleaned and borrow “loaner gear” in the meantime.

But Stucco said that gear isn’t what firefighters need – it’s not properly fitted.

“The second set of bunker gear isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Stucco said.