A military exercise in downtown Tampa will bring simulated gunfire and low-flying helicopters

Don't be startled if you hear explosions and lots of commotion in downtown Tampa on Wednesday.

It's all part of a military exercise near the Tampa Convention Center from noon to 1 p.m.

Members of the U.S. Special Operations Command will hold a demonstration as part of a week-long annual conference.

The exercise will include low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, drones and scuba divers as 170 SOCOM members — along with service members from 10 other nations — take part in a mock scenario defending the city from "hostile invaders," according to a news release.

The public is invited to watch the exercise, but a noise advisory will be in effect in the downtown area and those with sensitive hearing may want to avoid the area, according to the release.

Others are also encouraged to wear ear protection.

Parking will be limited, and some streets will be closed in the area and traffic could be slow due to construction near the convention center. Boat access to the Seddon Channel will also be restricted.

Officials suggest the best places to watch are at elevated locations, such as the Harbour Island Bridge. The exercises will also be visible near the convention center, Tampa Riverwalk and Bayshore Boulevard.