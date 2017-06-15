Cases Made That Florida Teacher Test Scoring Is Flawed

A man has become the second to recently challenge the Florida Department of Education on how it scores teacher tests.

WFTS-TV reports during an administrative hearing Wednesday, Daryl Bryant defended his writing after failing the essay portion of Florida's teacher certification three times. He's been teaching physical education at a Cocoa charter school for three years.

Court documents say Bryant alleges the grading process is "invalid and has errors." On Tuesday20-year teaching veteran Julie McCue also fought the department after failing the essay on Florida's educational leadership exam four times.

Department data show in 2014 the essay portion had a 93 percent passing rate for first timers. Passing rates dropped to 63 percent in 2015 after it was revised to be more rigorous. In 2016 rates improved to 69 percent.