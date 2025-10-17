Friday, Oct. 17, 2025: Your local event roundup, and The Bay Blend hits 100 episodes

This is episode 100 of the Bay Blend! Just a quick thank you if you've been a true blender as we've gotten this show off the ground. We won't get too sappy with it, but we seriously couldn't do this without you — so thank you. Here's to 100 more, and beyond. Anyways, you can tell we’re getting really close to the holiday season with the amount of cool events we have going on in the Tampa Bay area, and today Malaika Hollist will talk about what’s going on this weekend. Before we get to that, here’s the news.