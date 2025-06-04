Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Sky starts his journey visiting different unique clubs and groups throughout the greater Tampa Bay region. First up, a bunch of Bonsai lovers who teach him the art of growing a styling trees. You'll also hear about events going on tonight if you're looking for something to do.
1 of 4 — Bonsai4.jpg
Ralph Mackenstein brings potential bonsai trees for newcomers, so they can try to trim branches and shrubbery and start their bonsai journey.
Sky Lebron / WUSF
2 of 4 — Bonsai.jpg
Charlotee and Myles Jones [seated on the table's left side] says the most recent meeting with the Suncoast Bonsai Society was their first.
Sky Lebron / WUSF
3 of 4 — Bonsai2.jpg
Wolfe says her main goal for this particular Bonsai plant was to make it look like a tree coming out of the water, with the blue rocks providing a foundation for the color.
Sky Lebron / WUSF
4 of 4 — Bonsai1.jpg
Cathy Wolfe says she's been growing and crafting Bonsai plants for the past 12 years.
Sky Lebron / WUSF