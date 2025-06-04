© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says The Wake Up Call on a black background with a sun and waves icon at the bottom
Wake Up Call

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Published June 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Art image says The Wake Up Call on a black background with a sun and waves icon at the bottom

Sky starts his journey visiting different unique clubs and groups throughout the greater Tampa Bay region. First up, a bunch of Bonsai lovers who teach him the art of growing a styling trees. You'll also hear about events going on tonight if you're looking for something to do.

Ralph Mackenstein uses clips to trip a juniper that he brought from home for newcomers.
Ralph Mackenstein brings potential bonsai trees for newcomers, so they can try to trim branches and shrubbery and start their bonsai journey.
Sky Lebron / WUSF
Myles and Charlotte Jones sit at a table while getting advice from a long time member of the Suncoast Bonsai Society, along with other new members.
Charlotee and Myles Jones [seated on the table's left side] says the most recent meeting with the Suncoast Bonsai Society was their first.
Sky Lebron / WUSF
a bonsai plant with rocks surrounding it in a small dish, with a park in the background
Wolfe says her main goal for this particular Bonsai plant was to make it look like a tree coming out of the water, with the blue rocks providing a foundation for the color.
Sky Lebron / WUSF
Cathy Wolfe sits next to two Bonsai plants that she's been growing while at a table underneath a park pavilion.
Cathy Wolfe says she's been growing and crafting Bonsai plants for the past 12 years.
Sky Lebron / WUSF

Wake Up Call