Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Sky starts his journey visiting different unique clubs and groups throughout the greater Tampa Bay region. First up, a bunch of Bonsai lovers who teach him the art of growing a styling trees. You'll also hear about events going on tonight if you're looking for something to do.

1 of 4 — Bonsai4.jpg Ralph Mackenstein brings potential bonsai trees for newcomers, so they can try to trim branches and shrubbery and start their bonsai journey. Sky Lebron / WUSF 2 of 4 — Bonsai.jpg Charlotee and Myles Jones [seated on the table's left side] says the most recent meeting with the Suncoast Bonsai Society was their first. Sky Lebron / WUSF 3 of 4 — Bonsai2.jpg Wolfe says her main goal for this particular Bonsai plant was to make it look like a tree coming out of the water, with the blue rocks providing a foundation for the color. Sky Lebron / WUSF 4 of 4 — Bonsai1.jpg Cathy Wolfe says she's been growing and crafting Bonsai plants for the past 12 years. Sky Lebron / WUSF