Florida's upcoming Senate President Ben Albritton has a focus on agriculture

In a unanimous vote the Florida Senate’s Republican caucus has elected Ben Albritton as its President-designate for the 2024-2026 cycle. The move made it official for the 5th generation Florida citrus farmer from Hardee County.

Albritton’s political philosophy is governed by a select few principles.

“Know that my values will not change," he told the Republican Senate caucus. "Faith, family, freedom, opportunity, life and agriculture are what define me. The basic values that are deeply rooted in my spirit and they drive everything I do and will drive everything I do.”

It’s those principles, said fellow Republican Senator Ed Hooper, that form the core of who Albritton is.

“This is a man, this is a family, this is a state that has endured and survived citrus greening, citrus canker…and yet today he’s the most optimistic person in that industry I’ve ever met," said Hooper.

In a recent interview with the News Service of Florida, Albritton said he plans to focus on the child protection system, and efforts to boost Florida’s agriculture industries. Specifically, he’s looking toward increasing research on new varies of citrus that can better withstand the deadly diseases that have plagued the state’s hallmark crops, and led to record lows in production during the last decade.

“The food supply chain in Florida is incredibly important, not just economically, and more specifically not just economically for rural Florida, but for the DNA of Florida," said Albritton.

Speaking formally to the Senate Republican caucus during his designation ceremony Tuesday, the future speaker went a bit further, explaining how he worked in the citrus groves as a young person, the frantic struggle to protect crops during freezing weather…and taking inventory of the damage when it passes.

“My nights in our families groves were romantic in away. I developed a lifelong, legitimate love for Florida agriculture. It's in my blood now…it's part of what drove me to public service. I know firsthand what it takes to produce the food that feeds our state, our country and our world. If you step back and think about it: the survival of agriculture is the survival of humanity.”

Albritton will lead the chamber once current Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s term is up. He’ll serve alongside House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez beginning in the 2024 regular lawmaking session. The leaders of the respective chambers are chosen by the party with the majority. Republicans have held control of the House and Senate for more than 20 years now.

