Aerial view of Florida legislators in the Capitol
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida legislators will hold a special session in November with focus on insurance rates

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published October 25, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks in a Commerce Committee meeting Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Phil Sears
/
AP
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks in a Commerce Committee meeting Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

Lawmakers will look into hurricane recovery and resilience during next month’s special legislative session.

In addition to talks concerning the recent Hamas attack against Israel, lawmakers will look into Hurricane recovery and resilience during November's special legislative session.

Florida's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, says part of the focus will be on a program that helps property owners save money on insurance by strengthening their homes.

“I would love to knock down the backlog and if we've got the ability to add a little bit extra to it to carry us through the regular session," Patronis said following Tuesday's meeting of the Capitol Tiger Bay Club in Tallahassee.

Capital Tiger Bay Club members met on Tuesday, October 24, for a luncheon and meeting featuring Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.
Adrian Andrews
/
WFSU Public Media
Capital Tiger Bay Club members met on Tuesday, October 24, for a luncheon and meeting featuring Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

"As long as we continue to have a healthy robust bottom line of revenue in the state, I see the legislature contemplating even making this program recurring.“

The My Safe Florida Home program was revived during last year’s special session. According to Patronis, the state has poured over $200 million into it, to provide Florida homeowners with grants to buy stronger wind resistant windows and have home inspections done in hopes of lowering insurance premiums.

Right now, there’s a waitlist for homeowners to get into the program. That’s something lawmakers hope to address. The special session is scheduled to run from Nov. 6th-9th.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2024 Florida LegislatureJimmy PatronisProperty Insurance
Adrian Andrews
