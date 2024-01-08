© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Bills filed in Tallahassee would preempt enforcement of "living wage" laws

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published January 8, 2024 at 1:47 PM EST
One of the bills that will be debated during the upcoming legislative session would prohibit cities and counties from enforcing "living wages" laws.

State lawmakers begin their annual legislative session Tuesday. And observers are watching to see if they continue efforts to reduce the power of leaders in cities and counties. Lawmakers have already filled proposals to eliminate local control over wages and labor laws.

Republican lawmakers are filing legislation that would stop cities and counties from requiring employers to pay what are called "living wages," which pay more than the state minimum wage.

This could particularly affect workers in high-cost cities, such as Tampa and Miami.

And it would prevent communities from passing laws regulating terms of employment -- such as requiring schedules to be set in advance for hourly workers. It would also prohibit municipalities from requiring extra precautions for workers who toil in extreme heat.

"It's part of a much larger essentially consolidation of power under state government," said political journalist Jason Garcia. 

Garcia said during a recent episode of Florida Matters this continues a trend of Tallahassee lawmakers "pre-empting" the rights to govern in cities and counties.
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
