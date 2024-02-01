© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wide view of DeSantis speaking to the legislature from a podium
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Advocates hope lawmakers deliver the dollars in the fight against human trafficking

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published February 1, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST
North Florida advocates against human trafficking gathered during the Imagine Freedom event Jan. 30 at Tallahassee's 621 Gallery.
Tom Flanigan
North Florida advocates against human trafficking gathered during the Imagine Freedom event Jan. 30 at Tallahassee's 621 Gallery.

Legislative leaders, along with Gov. DeSantis and other high-ranking officials, have made multiple assurances that more resources will be made available.

Florida's state government leaders have been promising to do more about human trafficking. Now advocates are hoping those leaders are willing to back up their words with dollars.

Robin Hassler Thompson is the executive director of North Florida's Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center against human trafficking. She's looking for more state support for organizations like hers.

"It's not easy to pass laws, but I will tell you it's even harder to get money to go to the places it needs to go."

On the eve of the House and Senate rolling out budget plans, Thompson's group was honoring those on the front lines against human trafficking.

"It's time for us to recognize and thank the leaders in our community who are stepping up and doing something to end sex and labor trafficking in Tallahassee and the surrounding area."

The Florida Alliance Against Human Trafficking ranks the state as third in the nation when it comes to sex trafficking, second in the country for labor trafficking.

Copyright 2024 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Politics 2024 Florida LegislatureHuman Trafficking
Tom Flanigan
Phone: (850) 487-3086 x362
See stories by Tom Flanigan
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now