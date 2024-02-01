Advocates hope lawmakers deliver the dollars in the fight against human trafficking

Florida's state government leaders have been promising to do more about human trafficking. Now advocates are hoping those leaders are willing to back up their words with dollars.

Robin Hassler Thompson is the executive director of North Florida's Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center against human trafficking. She's looking for more state support for organizations like hers.

"It's not easy to pass laws, but I will tell you it's even harder to get money to go to the places it needs to go."

On the eve of the House and Senate rolling out budget plans, Thompson's group was honoring those on the front lines against human trafficking.

"It's time for us to recognize and thank the leaders in our community who are stepping up and doing something to end sex and labor trafficking in Tallahassee and the surrounding area."

The Florida Alliance Against Human Trafficking ranks the state as third in the nation when it comes to sex trafficking, second in the country for labor trafficking.

Copyright 2024 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.