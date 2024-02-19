Tampa leaders react to a Florida bill that would ban homeless people from sleeping outdoors

A Florida bill that would ban homeless people from sleeping in public places is garnering mixed reactions from Tampa leaders.

The proposal defines “public sleeping” as staying overnight in a public place without a tent or temporary shelter, and it defines “public camping” as sleeping outdoors with a tent, the presence of bedding or with personal belongings, according to the latest version of the bill.

The bill, which would take effect in October if approved, would permit residents or businesses to sue cities or counties that fail to disperse unlawful encampments on public property.

Tampa nonprofit leader Tammi Casagni fears the legislation would create more problems than solutions for the worsening homeless crisis in the region.

“One of my biggest concerns is that this bill really isn’t addressing the root issue of homelessness,” she said. “I feel like it’s making it illegal to be homeless, and I think that’s going to have a grave impact on the families that we work with.”

Casagni is the CEO of Dawning Family Services, a Tampa-based nonprofit that works exclusively with families experiencing homelessness, a group that she says is growing.

Homelessness in Hillsborough on the rise

In 2023, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Hillsborough County jumped 35 percent compared to the year prior, according to the latest point-in-time survey data.

"I think it really starts to put families in a predicament where they're likely going to have to hide even further, even deeper, and are less likely going to come to nonprofit organizations in the community for help," Casagni said.

Although the bill, which was recently backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, would make it illegal to sleep or camp outside, it does offer one avenue of recourse: homeless camps.

Under the new rules, Florida cities and counties would be authorized to designate property where unhoused people would be permitted to take shelter overnight.

However, the property “may not be located in an area where such designation would adversely affect the property value or safety and security of other existing residential or commercial property,” according to the latest version of the Senate bill.

The sites, which would be subject to inspection by the Florida Department of Children and Families, would be allowed to operate as homeless camps for no longer than one year.

The designated sites would also be mandated to meet minimum standards and provide certain services, including mental health and substance abuse resources by the region’s local Continuum of Care (CoC) agency.



A cooperative effort

Antoinette Hayes-Triplett, CEO of the Tampa-Hillsborough Homeless Initiative (THHI), said that she feels confident about providing such resources, and she is encouraged by the agency’s existing relationship with city and county officials. As the region’s Continuum of Care, the bill would require THHI to provide mental health and substance abuse resources for any homeless camps.

In clearing unlawful encampments, establishing new homeless camps and facing potential civil lawsuits, a bill analysis found that it's likely cities and counties will incur additional costs.

City of Tampa spokesperson Adam Smith, however, doesn’t expect the new law to significantly change the city’s operations.

“We currently clear encampments when we see or hear about them and try to guide the people living in them to any and all services available, such as Tampa Hope,” he wrote in an emailed response.

The emergency homeless shelter, which receives city support, has been operating since 2021.

The bill would make an exception to unlawful public sleeping or camping during a state of emergency, declared by the governor or local officials, and it would offer certain exemptions of minimum standards to cities and counties that are deemed “fiscally restrained.”

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.

